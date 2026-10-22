Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Launched At Rs 2.65 Lakh; Gets 343 Km Range

Ultraviolette has launched the X-47 Venom electric motorcycle in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.65 lakh for the first 5,000 units, with the regular starting price set at Rs 3 lakh. Bookings open today, October 22, with deliveries scheduled to begin in November 2026.

New VX-100 Platform

The X-47 Venom is the first motorcycle built on Ultraviolette's new VX-100 100V architecture, which will also underpin future products. The platform brings changes to the battery, motor and controller aimed at improving efficiency and reducing weight.

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The motorcycle weighs 180 kg, making it up to 20 kg lighter than the previous generation. The new battery pack is 15 per cent lighter with 25 per cent higher energy density, while an axial cooling arrangement replaces the earlier radial setup, offering twice the cooling performance.

Battery And Performance

The X-47 Venom will be available with 7 kWh and 11 kWh battery packs. The larger SRB-11 pack offers 11 kWh of usable capacity and a claimed IDC range of 343 km, though range for the entry-level 7 kWh version hasn't been detailed yet.

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The motor produces 30 kW (about 40 bhp) and 550 Nm of torque at the wheel. Ultraviolette claims 0-60 kmph in 2.7 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 kmph. The platform supports DC fast charging at up to 12 kW, alongside a 1.6 kW onboard charger.

Safety And Features

The X-47 Venom features Ultraviolette's Hypersense system, using a 77 GHz rear radar with a claimed monitoring distance of up to 200 metres. Functions include blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assistance, overtake alerts and rear-collision warnings, with hazard lights activating when a threat is detected from behind.

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A new 7-inch touchscreen running Interface X forms the centre of the cockpit, with onboard Mappls navigation, rear-camera park assist and cruise control. Connected features include software updates and VIOLETTE AI alerts for movement, falls, towing and crashes.

Colours

The X-47 Venom will be offered in Afterburner Yellow, Turbo Red, Cosmic Black and Stellar White. Ultraviolette has also announced extendable warranty coverage of up to 8,00,000 km, with detailed terms and eligibility still to be clarified. Alongside the motorcycle, the company showcased its B-MAX safety vest, claiming 86 per cent force attenuation and reusability up to five times, though pricing hasn't been specified.