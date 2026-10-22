Skoda Kushaq, Kylaq, And Slavia Discounts Go Up To Rs 90,000 This October

As India prepares to witness the festive season rush in car showrooms, automakers have announced their monthly discounts. For the month of October 2026, Skoda is offering big deals on 3 of its models - Kushaq, Kylaq, and Slavia. These discounts comprise a dealer discount, corporate benefit, loyalty discounts, and exchange bonuses. Here's how much you can save on buying a Skoda car this month.

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Skoda Kylaq Discounts - October 2026

Skoda Kylaq - the most affordable offering of the Czech brand, is attracting discount offers of up to Rs 90,000. This combines a dealer discount of up to Rs 40,000. Also, there's an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000. On top of it, you can also avail a corporate/loyalty benefit of up to Rs 20,000. The Kylaq is on sale with a starting price of Rs 7.59 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals thel ikes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and more.

Skoda Kushaq Discounts - October 2026

Skoda's Maruti Suzuki Victoris-rivalling mid-size SUV - Kushaq, gets up to Rs 80,000 this month. It includes a dealer-level discount of Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Furthermore, customers can also avail a corporate/loyalty benefit of Rs 20,000, totalling the entire discounts to Rs 80,000. Talking of Kushaq, it comes with two engine choices - 1.0L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol. The prices for the Kushaq start from Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

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2026 Skoda Slavia Discounts - October 2026

It's been a few weeks that Skoda launched the updated Slavia in the country. However, there already are a few discounts available on the mid-size saloon. Buyers can fetch up to Rs 10,000 as a corporate or loyalty benefit, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Slavia rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Virtus. It carries a starting price of Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Disclaimer:

Discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits and scrappage incentives may vary depending on the variant, city, dealership, stock availability, and eligibility criteria. Customers are advised to check with their nearest Renault dealership for the exact offer applicable to their preferred model before making a purchase.

