Skoda Slavia Facelift Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh: Variant-Wise Price List

Skoda Auto India has launched the updated Slavia in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan has received a number of updates, including revised styling, additional features, and a new eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI engine. Deliveries are set to begin next week.

The Slavia continues to be offered with two petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI comes with a six-speed manual and, for the first time, an eight-speed automatic, while the 1.5-litre TSI continues to be paired with a seven-speed DSG. The updated sedan is available in six variants - Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.

Skoda Slavia Gets Subtle Design Changes

The overall shape of the Slavia remains familiar, but Skoda has made enough changes to give the sedan a slightly different look. It gets new LED headlamps and taillamps, with sequential turn indicators at the rear. The grille has also been updated with a horizontal chrome strip, while the front and rear sections have been revised.

New alloy wheel designs are part of the update as well. The Monte Carlo, as expected, gets a sportier appearance with black exterior elements, red detailing, and dedicated badging.

READ | Skoda Price Hike: Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia And More To Get Expensive From October 1

There are eight exterior colour options, including two new shades - Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige. Skoda says deliveries of the latter will begin in December 2026.

More Features Inside The Cabin

The more significant changes are inside. One of the talking points is the rear-seat massage function, which Skoda says is a segment-first feature. Higher variants also get electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats.

The Slavia can now be equipped with a 360-degree camera, along with Park Pilot and front and rear parking sensors. The higher-spec versions get a 26.03-cm digital instrument cluster, while the infotainment system has also been updated.

READ | Singer Mika Singh Buys Cadillac Escalade SUV, Niece Gurdeep Mehndi Shares Pics

The new 25.6-cm touchscreen system gets a revised interface and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also an AI-powered voice assistant based on Google's Automotive AI Agent, with Gemini integration. It can be used for functions such as making calls, playing music, and controlling the climate system.

Same TSI Engines, New Automatic Gearbox

There are no major changes to the engine line-up. The Slavia continues with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The 1.0-litre unit is available with a six-speed manual, but the big change here is the new eight-speed torque converter automatic. Skoda claims this is a first-in-segment offering. The 1.5-litre TSI, meanwhile, continues with the seven-speed DSG. The 1.5-litre versions also get rear disc brakes.

5-Star Safety Rating Continues

The Slavia retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating for adult and child occupant protection. Six airbags and more than 25 active and passive safety features are standard across the range, while the higher variants get more than 40 safety features.

Skoda is also offering its Super Care package with the new Slavia. This includes a four-year/1,00,000-km warranty, four years of roadside assistance and four labour-free services. The warranty can be extended by another two years.