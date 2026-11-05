Ducati Desmo450 EDX Launched In India At Rs 18.55 Lakh

Ducati has launched the Desmo450 EDX in India at Rs 18.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch in the Indian market comes less than a month after its international debut. The enduro-focused model arrives alongside the Desmo450 MX Factory, priced at Rs 21.26 lakh, while the standard 2027 Desmo450 MX remains unavailable in the country. The MX Factory costs Rs 21.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2026 Desmo450 MX remains available at Rs 17.24 lakh, unchanged.

Ducati Desmo450 EDX: Design

The EDX is positioned towards enduro and cross-country riding, with changes to the fuel tank capacity, chassis and tyres. Ducati has increased the fuel tank to 8.5 litres, compared with 7.2 litres on the MX Factory, and fitted trail-focused Pirelli Scorpion XC mid-soft tyres.

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Even with these changes, Ducati has kept the kerb weight at 107.1 kg without fuel. The chassis and Showa suspension have been tuned to absorb the kind of terrain an enduro rider is likely to encounter.

Ducati Desmo450 EDX: Engine, Electronics

At its core, the EDX retains the 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine producing 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Featuring Ducati's signature Desmodromic valve system, this engine uses mechanical actuators, rather than conventional springs, to manage both valve opening and closing. The setup delivers 70 percent of its peak torque at just 4,200 rpm, providing the grunt needed to power through tough terrain and pull hard out of sharp corners.

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Both the EDX and MX Factory get Ducati's off-road electronics package, including traction control, launch control, engine brake control, a bi-directional quickshifter, and dedicated power and riding modes.

Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory

The Desmo450 MX Factory, launched alongside the EDX, is the race-focused version of the platform. It weighs 104 kg without fuel and gets a titanium Akrapovic exhaust, dedicated engine mapping, billet triple clamps, and a holeshot device.

The MX Factory also gets a larger 51-tooth rear sprocket, up from 49 teeth, to improve rear-wheel torque while exiting corners. It comes equipped with a fully adjustable 49mm Showa inverted front fork delivering 310mm of travel, alongside a rear monoshock providing 301mm of wheel travel. To cut friction and boost durability, both suspension components are treated with a specialized Dark Kashima coating and a TiO finish.

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The machine rolls on wire-spoke wheels 21 inches up front and 19 inches at the rear, wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid-Soft tires, while stopping power is supplied by Brembo calipers gripping 260mm front and 240mm rear Galfer rotors.