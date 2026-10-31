Influencer Purav Jha Buys Ducati Panigale V2 Bike Worth Rs 19.51 Lakh

Influencer Purav Jha has added a Ducati Panigale V2 to his garage, picking up the sports bike in the brand's signature Ducati Red. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 19.51 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it firmly in the premium middleweight superbike segment. The influencer turned actor shared pictures of his new possession on social media.

Ducati Panigale V2

The Panigale V2 is Ducati's entry-level superbike, but it is far from a basic machine. It uses an 890 cc liquid-cooled 90-degree V2 engine producing 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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The engine features Ducati's Intake Variable Valve Timing system and weighs just 54.4 kg, making it the lightest twin-cylinder engine the company has produced in Borgo Panigale. The bike itself tips the scales at 179 kg kerb, with a 15-litre fuel tank and an 837 mm seat height.

What Makes It Special

The Panigale V2 is not just about straight-line speed. It comes with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 as standard, allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts, along with a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts under hard braking.

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Electronics include traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and cornering ABS, all managed through Ducati's riding modes. The bike also gets a 6.9-inch TFT display with Ducati Link connectivity, letting riders pair their smartphone for navigation and media controls.

Why the Panigale V2 matters

For Ducati, the Panigale V2 sits below the Panigale V4 in the line-up but still carries the brand's racing DNA. It is homologated to Euro5+ standards and is positioned as a more accessible entry point into Ducati's superbike family without giving up too much performance. The bike's 120 hp output and 179 kg kerb weight give it a strong power-to-weight ratio, while the 890 cc V2 is designed to be more usable on the road than the higher-revving V4.

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Purav Jha's Participation In Superbike Culture

Purav Jha's purchase adds to a growing list of Indian influencers and content creators moving into premium performance motorcycles. The Panigale V2, with its Ducati Red finish and race-inspired styling, is one of the most recognisable superbikes on Indian roads.