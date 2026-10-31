Ducati Monster Dark Breaks Cover With All-Black Aesthetics, V2 Engine

Ducati has added a new blacked-out version to its Monster line-up, called the Monster Dark. Based on the standard Monster, the new variant gets an all-black finish across its bodywork and several components, while retaining the same mechanical specifications.

Ducati Monster Dark: Design

The biggest change on the Monster Dark is its exterior finish. Almost every body panel and component gets a black colour, giving the roadster a totally different appearance from the standard model.

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Subtle grey Ducati and Monster lettering appear on either side of the fuel tank, while a red Ducati logo on the headlight cowl and a yellow rear monoshock add contrast to the otherwise black finish. Black wheels, unpainted front frame sections, dark exhaust end caps and a single-material seat complete the look.

Ducati Monster Dark: Engine, Electronics

Mechanically, the Monster Dark remains identical to the standard motorcycle. It continues with Ducati's 890 cc V2 twin-cylinder engine, producing 111 hp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

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The 90-degree V2 engine features Ducati's Intake Variable Valve Timing system and is paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The motorcycle also gets four riding modes, Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and Bosch Cornering ABS.

Ducati Monster Dark: Hardware

The Monster Dark uses 43 mm Showa USD front forks and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 four-piston front callipers, while the instrument console features a 5-inch full-colour TFT display. The motorcycle weighs 175 kg without fuel and has a seat height of 815 mm.

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Ducati Monster Dark: India Launch Timeline

The Monster Dark has been launched internationally, with deliveries beginning in November 2026. Ducati has not confirmed its India launch timeline, though reports suggest the model could arrive in 2027.

If introduced here, the Monster Dark will join the existing Monster range, which is currently priced from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Ducati has not announced India-specific pricing for the Dark variant.