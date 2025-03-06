Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled; Offers Up To 700 km Range

Volvo ES90 is the first electric sedan of the brand
The Volvo ES90 has been unveiled in all its glory as the brand's first electric sedan. Furthermore, it is the second car to use the brand's modular SPA2 platform, which has also been used for the Volvo EX90 SUV. All of these qualities make the model perfect to be placed in the brand's flagship EV lineup of cars. Along with this, the vehicle has been designed to be versatile and balance practicality and performance while maintaining an elegant appeal. Here's all you need to know about the latest electric vehicle from the Swedish brand.
Also Read: Toyota Legender 4X4 Gets Manual Transmission, Priced From Rs 46.36 Lakh
Volvo ES90: DesignStarting with the design, the Volvo ES90 stays true to its roots with the signature styling of the Swedish brand. These design cues can be seen in the 'Thor' hammer LED headlights that are complemented by a closed-off grille. Since it is an EV, the brand has extensively worked on improving the aerodynamics. This quality is evident in the form of the streamlined roof which also gets a Li-dar hump on the front side. Meanwhile, the side profile of the sedan is reminiscent of the S90 sold in the international markets. All of this is complemented by alloy wheels that vary between 20 and 22 inches in size.
Also Read: Toyota Legender 4X4 Gets Manual Transmission, Priced From Rs 46.36 Lakh
Volvo ES90: Cabin, FeaturesOn the inside, the brand offers a portrait-style 14.5-inch touchscreen display that commands most of the attention. This unit supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with 5G connectivity and OTA software updates. Along with this, the feature list includes a 9-inch digital driver's display, an electrochromic sunroof with UV protection, ambient lighting, a 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system with Dolby Atmos, a 360-degree camera, and more. To ensure occupants' safety, the brand has equipped the car with lidar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors, five radars, and more.
Volvo ES90: RangeThe Volvo ES90 packs a 106 kWh battery pack which is capable of offering a range of up to 700 km on full charge. It also uses 800V technology which contributes to improving charging speed and efficiency. Hence, the battery can be juiced up using a 350 kW charger to offer a range of up to 300 km within 10 minutes of plugging in.
Volvo ES90: India LaunchThe Volvo ES90 will currently be sold in select European markets, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. Expansion into additional markets is planned for 2025 and 2026.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world