Toyota Legender 4X4 Gets Manual Transmission, Priced From Rs 46.36 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the manual transmission (MT) variant of the Toyota Legender 4X4. The Legender made its India debut in 2021 with advanced 4X4 capabilities, making it the ideal companion for off-road adventures. The SUV was initially launched in a 4X2 format only. However, at a later stage, it was equipped with the option of a 4X4 drivetrain, but only with an automatic gearbox. It is now that the Toyota Fortuner Legender will be available with the 4X4 layout and a manual gearbox.
Powering the Legender 4X4 MT is the renowned 2.8L diesel engine, which is praised for its bulletproof reliability. Producing 204 Hp of peak power and 420 Nm of torque, this powertrain is an absolute hoot off the road. Besides, the 6-speed manual transmission entering the chat now will aid control of the driver on off-road obstacles.
Speaking on the introduction of the Legender 4X4 MT, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said, "We are thrilled to unveil the new grade of the Toyota Legender, specifically designed in response to the evolving demands and preferences of our valued customers. This new addition of the MT variant will not only further boost the Legender' s appeal but also reinforce Toyota's commitment to providing versatile solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of today's customer. We are confident that we are addressing a key gap in the market as we push the boundaries of premium SUV excellence, ensuring that every drive is more dynamic, immersive, and tailored to Indian customers' expectations."
As for the design, nothing has changed on the Legender 4X4 MT. It continues with the Catamaran-inspired front and rear bumpers, along with a sharp & sleek front grille finished with piano black accents. The Split Quad-LED headlamps with a Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature ensure enhanced visibility, while sequential turn indicators add to the SUV's modern and dynamic appeal. Sitting on 18-inch multi-layered machine-cut finished alloy wheels, the Legender boasts a powerful stance that complements its commanding road presence.
Inside, the cabin gets a Dual-Tone (Black & Maroon) interior theme, accented with contrast stitching on the steering wheel and console box. Also, there is Interior ambient illumination across the instrument panel, front door trim, and footwell areas. The Premium 11 JBL speakers including a subwoofer and an amplifier ensure an immersive sound experience.
