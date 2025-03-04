2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.02 Crore: Deets Inside

2025 Volvo XC90 comes with changes in design
Volvo has launched the latest iteration of its flagship XC90 SUV in the Indian market. The new version of the luxury vehicle has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). In this iteration, the vehicle gets multiple upgrades in terms of design and technology while sticking to its roots. It is to be noted that the XC90 is one of the four SUVs in the brand's model lineup in the country and is sold alongside other models like the EX40, XC60, and XC40.
The 2025 Volvo XC90's side profile remains unchanged when compared to its predecessor. However, it now boasts a new design for 20-inch alloy wheels. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle retains its familiar look, with slight changes in the taillights and a new bumper highlighted by a chrome strip that spans the vehicle's width. All of this is complemented by a new paint scheme option called Mulberry Red.
2025 Volvo XC90: DesignBeginning with the design, the 2025 Volvo XC90 features some striking changes in its appearance. These revisions include a refreshed front fascia with a new grille and reworked T-shaped DRLs within the Matrix LED headlights on both sides. The manufacturer has also introduced a redesigned bumper that comes with a new air dam layout. These changes have been made while preserving the brand's original design language.
2025 Volvo XC90: FeaturesFor those seeking luxury, the 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with new upholstery and a new layout equipped with a variety of high-end features expected from a premium SUV. Among these are a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable seats with ventilation and massage capabilities, a color heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, Bowers & Wilkins, and more. It also gets new second-row captain seats,
2025 Volvo XC90: SafetyIn terms of safety, the manufacturer provides a range of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features, a 360-degree camera, hill start control, hill descent control, an electronic parking brake, parking assistance, and additional safety options.
2025 Volvo XC90: PowertrainUnder its hood, the 2025 Volvo XC90 gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The mild-hybrid powertrain generates 250 hp and 360 Nm of torque, and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with AWD system.
