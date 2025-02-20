2025 Volvo XC90 India Launch Confirmed On 4 March; Check Details

The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with a fresh design
Volvo is preparing to launch the updated version of the XC90 SUV in the Indian market on 4 March 2025. The SUV made its global debut back in September 2024 and is now set to mark its entry into India. In this iteration, the flagship product of the Swedish automaker will come with a host of changes which will be seen in the form of revisions in design and additions to the list of features. Here are all the details of the vehicle, we know so far.
Starting with the design, the 2025 Volvo XC90 will see some very attention-catching changes in its appearance. These will be in the form of an updated front fascia consisting of a new grille with reshaped LED headlamps on either side. The brand has also added a new bumper to the mix which comes with a revised design for the air dams. These updates come while keeping the signature styling of the brand intact.
The silhouette of the 2025 Volvo XC90 is the same as its predecessor. However, it now gets a new design for the alloy wheels. Along with this, the rear end of the vehicle gets the same familiar feel with slight changes in the form of changes in the tail lights along with a new bumper complemented by a chrome strip covering the width of the vehicle.
For safety, the brand offers features like a suite of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features, 360-degree camera, hill start control, hill descent control, electronic parking brake, and more.
Under the hood, the 2025 Volvo XC90 will have a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid tech with the option of a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with plug-in hybrid. The mild-hybrid unit puts out 247 hp of power and 360 Nm of torque and works with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid unit puts out 450 hp of power and 709 Nm torque.
The 2025 Volvo XC90 will come loaded with all kinds of bells and whistles expected from an SUV of this caliber. To mention a few, the list includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered seats with ventilation and massage functions, coloured heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and more.
