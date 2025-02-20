Kia PV5 Electric Van Breaks Cover Ahead Of International Debut

Kia PV5 will make debut on Feb 27
Kia, the South Korean conglomerate is working on expanding its line of electric cars in the international market. Going ahead with the goal, the brand has taken the veils off of its first-even electric van, called the PV5. Based on Kia's PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle), the vehicle will make its debut on 27 February in Tarragona, Spain at Kia EV Day along with other future products of the brand. However, the brand has now released the first official pictures of the vehicle.
The pictures released by the brand revealed the exterior design of the vehicle while still keeping the interiors a secret. The design of the vehicle is very similar to the concept van showcased by the brand at CES 2024. Additionally, the vehicle will be offered both in Passenger and Cargo versions. It is aimed at offering flexibility and customization to consumers.
Talking about the design, the Kia PV5 electric van comes with the signature design language of the brand following a minimalistic pattern complemented by a lot of glass area. The front fascia of the vehicle consists of vertical DRLs running along the hood of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the headlights of the EV are embedded in the lower bumper filling the gap right above the lower grille.
The side profile of the EV is dominated by large windows that are placed at a very low height. This might result in making the cabin feel spacious. Along with this, the wheels have been designed to be aerodynamically efficient, which has become something seen in most modern EVs. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle comes with a rather simple design with vertically stacked tail lamps commanding the most attention.
The brand is yet to release the interior and mechanical details of the EV underpinned by the Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module (e-CCPM). On the day of its debut, the EV will share the stage with EV4 and EV2. Along with this, the brand is expected to reveal its future plans for electric vehicles.
