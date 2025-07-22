Delhi Government Extends Electric Vehicle Policy Till March Next Year

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy until March next year, or till a revised version is notified, as the draft of the new policy will undergo public consultation, which is expected to take time.

The decision was cleared at a cabinet meeting chaired at Delhi Secretariat by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier today.

According to the officials, this extension gives the Transport Department more time to consult stakeholders and draft a policy that addresses existing gaps and future demands.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasised the need for "broader dialogue" before rolling out the updated policy. "We want to ensure that the next phase of EV adoption in Delhi is shaped with inputs from citizens, experts, industry, and environmental stakeholders," he said.

The policy, introduced in 2020, led to a rise in EV registrations in Delhi, particularly among two-wheelers and e-rickshaws, however, gaps remain in areas such as public charging access and end-of-life (EOL) battery handling. It was extended multiple times under both the previous Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP) and the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration. The latest three-month extension of the policy expired on July 15.

Officials said the revised policy will likely focus on expanding charging infrastructure, reviewing subsidies, and setting clearer norms for battery and e-waste disposal. Additionally, there are plans to define public and private sector roles more clearly as the EV ecosystem evolves.

"Before finalising the next policy, we'll be holding consultations with industry players, environmental groups, technical experts and citizens," Mr Singh said, adding, "Issues like charging infrastructure, battery waste management, and subsidy design need more discussion."

Transport department officials said that the extension avoids a policy vacuum while giving them space to make course corrections. However, there is no official timeline for when the new draft will be released for public feedback.

"This isn't just an extension, it's a window to get it right. We want Delhi's next EV policy to be stronger, smarter, and built with people, not just for them," a senior official told NDTV.

The revised policy is expected to align with the government's broader environmental goals.