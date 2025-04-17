Delhi EV Policy Extended By Three Months; No Ban On Petrol, CNG Two-Wheelers

The Delhi government has announced the extension of its current EV Policy by three months, until it formulates a new EV Policy. This comes as a relief for motorists, which means there will be no ban on petrol and CNG vehicles. The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 was supposed to come into force from April 15, 2025. From what we understand, the nuances of the new EV policy are still a work-in-progress. The current policy was formed in 2020, with a view to tackle pollution and promote clean mobility. The new policy will also offer incentives for those who scrap their old petrol two-wheelers for new electric two-wheelers.

Reports suggest that the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 will aim to widen the adoption of electric vehicles across multiple segments including public transport, goods carriers and passenger vehicles. The new EV policy draft will also focus on charging infrastructure and well, the ban on registration of petrol and CNG two-wheelers from August 15, 2026. The Delhi government will not register CNG three-wheelers from August 15, 2025 and neither will it be renewing the permits of existing CNG three-wheelers.

The Delhi Government will also provide incentives of up to Rs. 36,000 for women who want to purchase electric two-wheelers along with a purchase subsidy of Rs. 10,000 per kWh (but only up to Rs. 30,000) for EV two-wheeler buyers. The new EV policy will also focus on generating employment for 20,000 people and build a strong, widespread network of charging points along the ring road and outer ring road, along with adding more battery-swapping stations in the next few years.

But, all of this is still to be finalised and agreed upon by the cabinet, which is chaired by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The draft EV policy is likely to see a few changes before it gets the final nod.