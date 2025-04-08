What Delhi Governments Draft EV Policy Recommends About CNG Autos, Two-Wheelers: Highlights

The Delhi government has floated a draft of its electric vehicle police (EV Policy 2.0) that has made some strong recommendations, including phasing out of CNG autorickshaws, along with petrol and diesel two-wheelers (by 2026) and adoption of electric vehicles by authorities. As per news agency PTI, the policy will be tabled before Delhi Cabinet before being formally announced. However, the proposals mentioned in the draft policy are already making waves on the internet.

Here are the highlights of Delhi EV Policy 2.0:

The policy proposes systematically replacing CNG-powered autorickshaws with electric alternatives to reduce vehicular emissions in the city. It recommends that no diesel, petrol, CNG three-wheeler registration will be allowed in case of goods carriers, from August 15, 2025.

Households intending to purchase a third car would be required to opt for an electric vehicle, aiming to promote EV adoption among private vehicle owners.

In a strong recommendation, the draft policy also lays down that two wheelers running on petrol, diesel, CNG will not be allowed from 15 August, 2026.

The policy outlines plans to establish numerous new EV charging stations across Delhi, ensuring more accessible charging options for EV users.

With a focus on improving Delhi's air quality, the government's draft regulation has recommended all garbage collection vehicles leased, owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Jal Board to be transitioned to electric vehicles. The government aims to achieve 100 per cent electric fleet by December 31, 2027.

The strong recommendations have caused a flurry of reactions on social media platforms, with users calling the process undemocratic. However, government officials told PTI that the policy may undergo changes during approval of the cabinet.