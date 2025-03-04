Honda Sensing Impressing Indian Buyers; Over 50,000 ADAS-Enabled Amaze, City Sold

Honda Cars India Ltd. has reached an important sales milestone with 50,000 ADAS enabled Honda cars now on Indian roads. This achievement underscores HCIL's commitment to Honda's global vision of "Safety for Everyone" and its goal to achieve zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by 2050.



On this achievement, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said- "At Honda Cars India, safety is at the core of everything we do. Achieving the milestone of 50,000 ADAS-enabled vehicles on Indian roads reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing safety for all. This achievement not only aligns with our global safety vision but also demonstrates the growing preference and acceptance of Indian consumers to advanced driver assistance technologies. Every day, we are working to make our vehicles safer by continuously improving both active and passive safety features, ensuring that we offer a secure driving experience for everyone."



Honda SENSING is an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology which uses a high performance front wide-view camera with a far reaching detection system to scan the road ahead recognizing road lines, road boundaries and detect other objects. This system alerts the driver to minimize the risk of accidents and, in some cases, intervene to avoid or lessen the severity of a collision. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN) and Auto High-Beam (AHB) are the signature features of Honda SENSING.