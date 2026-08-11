UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 Date Out: Check Official Schedule, Vacancy, Reporting Time

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 exam date on its official website. The CDS 2 exam will be held on September 13, 2026, as per the official announcement. The CDS exam is conducted twice a year to recruit officers for the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Officers' Training Academy. The commission has announced a total of 451 vacancies across different courses, such as, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad; and Officers' Training Academy, Chennai.

The exams for English, General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics will be held on September 13 from 9 am to 11 am, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4 pm to 6 pm, respectively. The CDS 2026 notification was issued on May 20, while the last date to submit application was set as June 9.

As per official information, eligible candidates will be able to download the CDS 2 admit card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of the examination. The e-admit card will be made available on the commission's official website, upsconline.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the entry to the exam venue will close 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination for each session. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall after closure of the gates, the official document stated.