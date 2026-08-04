UPSC Combined Medical Services Answer Key 2026 Soon: Know Marking Scheme Here

The Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 after the recruitment process concludes. It will be released with the final results in January 2027, tentatively. The examination was conducted on August 2, 2026, across centres in India. Candidates can download the official answer key from the UPSC official website once released. The answer key will be released separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The result for the CBT exam is expected to be released in September 2026.

How To Download UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026?

The following are the steps to download the answer key from the official website.

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Go to the answer key section.

Click on Combined Medical Services Examination 2026.

Download it and compare responses.

UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

The CBT 1 exam comprises two papers, Paper I and Paper II. Both papers are based on multiple-choice questions. It carries 120 questions of 250 marks each. It means each question carries 2.08 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each incorrect answer.

The UPSC CMS Recruitment 2026 has been announced to fill 1,358 posts across Category I and Category II Medical Officer vacancies. The application window was opened from March 11 to March 31, 2026. The admit cards were released on July 24, 2026. Candidates who qualify for the CBT exam will have to appear for the personal interview as it is the last stage of the recruitment process.