UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2024: Pattern, Eligibility, Age Limit

UPSC CMS 2024: The selection process comprises a written test, a personality test.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is currently accepting applications for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2024.

Candidates aspiring to serve as Medical Officers Grade, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer, or General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II under MCD, CHS, or Indian Railways can submit their applications by April 30 on the official website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 827 posts. The examination will be held on July 14.

UPSC CMS 2024: Age Limit

Additionally, candidates must not exceed 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born no earlier than August 2, 1992.

UPSC CMS 2024: Selection Process

UPSC CMS 2024: Exam Structure

The examination will be conducted according to the following scheme:

Part I: Written Examination (500 marks)

Written examinations will be held for two papers, each carrying 250 marks, lasting two hours.

Part II: Personality Test (100 Marks)

The personality test, worth 100 marks, will be conducted for candidates who qualify for the written examination.

UPSC CMS 2024: Written Examination

The structure and syllabus of the two papers, along with the weightage of different components, are outlined as follows:

Paper I:

Marks: 250

Subjects: General Medicine and Paediatrics

Total Questions: 120 (96 from General Medicine, 24 from Paediatrics)

Syllabus: Covers various topics including Cardiology, Respiratory diseases, Gastrointestinal issues, and Neurology in General Medicine, and Common childhood emergencies, Basic newborn care, and Immunization in paediatrics.

Paper II:

Marks: 250

Subjects: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine

Total Questions: 120 (40 questions from each part)

Syllabus: Includes topics such as General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neuro Surgery, and Otorhinolaryngology in Surgery, Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Family Planning in Gynaecology & Obstetrics, and various aspects of Preventive Social and Community Medicine.

Both papers will consist entirely of objective (Multiple Choice Questions) type questions and will be conducted only in English.

UPSC CMS 2024: General Instructions

Candidates must answer the papers in their handwriting, and they are not permitted assistance from a scribe.

However, candidates with certain disabilities may request a scribe if required.

Specific guidelines are provided for candidates with different types of disabilities.

UPSC CMS 2024: Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed their final MBBS Examination to qualify for the CMS 2024 Exam. Those who have not completed their mandatory rotating internship are also eligible, but their admission will be provisional until the internship is completed.

UPSC CMS 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from the General or Other Backward Class categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 200. However, Female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt from this fee.