UPSC Combined Medical Services Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 admit card soon for candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam. Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website by logging in with the required credentials.

The UPSC CMS 2026 written examination is scheduled to be held on August 2 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,358 Medical Officer vacancies under Category I and Category II services.

Although the commission has not officially announced the exact time for the release of the admit card, candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for updates. The download link will be activated once the hall tickets are uploaded.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Those who fail to produce these documents will not be allowed to take the test.

How to download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps once the admit card is released:

Visit the official UPSC website.

Click on the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 link available on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

Check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should verify important details such as their name, roll number, photograph, examination centre, reporting time, exam date and other personal information. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact UPSC for necessary corrections.

Candidates are also advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. With the examination just around the corner, aspirants should keep their documents ready and continue their final preparations.