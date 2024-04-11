UPSC CMS Exam 2024: Application Process For 827 Posts Begins, Check Details

UPSC CMS Exam 2024: Candidates must not exceed 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the application process for Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The last date for submitting the application is April 30. The application correction window will open on May 1, with a deadline set for May 7, 2024.

If candidates wish to make changes to their OTR profile during this period, they should log in to the OTR platform.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 827 positions within the organisation.

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Medical Officers Grade in the General Duty, Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service: 163 positions

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 450 positions

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 14 positions

General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 200 positions

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have completed both the written and practical components of the final MBBS Examination to be eligible for admission.

Additionally, candidates must not exceed 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born no earlier than August 2, 1992.

Check Detailed Notification Here

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 through cash remittance at any SBI branch, net banking from any bank, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Applicants selecting the "Pay by cash" option should print the system-generated Pay-in slip during Part-II registration and deposit the fee at an SBI Branch counter on the following working day only. The "Pay by cash" option will be deactivated at 23:59 on April 29, 2024, one day before the closing date. For further details, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC.

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2024: The examination will be held at the following centres

1 Agartala

2 Ahmedabad

3 Aizwal

4 Bareilly

5 Bengaluru

6 Bhopal

7 Chandigarh

8 Chennai

9 Cuttack

10 Dehradun

11 Delhi

12 Dharwad

13 Dispur

14 Gangtok

15 Hyderabad

16 Imphal

17 Itanagar

18 Jaipur

19 Jammu

20 Jorhat

21 Kochi

22 Kohima

23 Kolkata

24 Lucknow

25 Madurai

26 Mumbai

27 Nagpur

28 Panaji (Goa)

29 Patna

30 Port Blair

31 Prayagraj (Allahabad)

32 Raipur

33 Ranchi

34 Sambalpur

35 Shillong

36 Shimla

37 Srinagar

38 Thiruvananthapuram

39 Tirupati

40 Udaipur

41 Vishakhapatnam