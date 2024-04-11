UPSC CMS Exam 2024: Application Process For 827 Posts Begins, Check Details

UPSC CMS Exam 2024: Candidates must not exceed 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the application process for Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The last date for submitting the application is April 30. The application correction window will open on May 1, with a deadline set for May 7, 2024.
If candidates wish to make changes to their OTR profile during this period, they should log in to the OTR platform.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 827 positions within the organisation.
UPSC CMS Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Medical Officers Grade in the General Duty, Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service: 163 positions
- Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 450 positions
- General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 14 positions
- General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 200 positions
UPSC CMS Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must have completed both the written and practical components of the final MBBS Examination to be eligible for admission.
Additionally, candidates must not exceed 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born no earlier than August 2, 1992.
Check Detailed Notification Here
UPSC CMS Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
- Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 through cash remittance at any SBI branch, net banking from any bank, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.
- Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.
- Applicants selecting the "Pay by cash" option should print the system-generated Pay-in slip during Part-II registration and deposit the fee at an SBI Branch counter on the following working day only. The "Pay by cash" option will be deactivated at 23:59 on April 29, 2024, one day before the closing date. For further details, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC.
UPSC CMS Recruitment 2024: The examination will be held at the following centres
1 Agartala
2 Ahmedabad
3 Aizwal
4 Bareilly
5 Bengaluru
6 Bhopal
7 Chandigarh
8 Chennai
9 Cuttack
10 Dehradun
11 Delhi
12 Dharwad
13 Dispur
14 Gangtok
15 Hyderabad
16 Imphal
17 Itanagar
18 Jaipur
19 Jammu
20 Jorhat
21 Kochi
22 Kohima
23 Kolkata
24 Lucknow
25 Madurai
26 Mumbai
27 Nagpur
28 Panaji (Goa)
29 Patna
30 Port Blair
31 Prayagraj (Allahabad)
32 Raipur
33 Ranchi
34 Sambalpur
35 Shillong
36 Shimla
37 Srinagar
38 Thiruvananthapuram
39 Tirupati
40 Udaipur
41 Vishakhapatnam