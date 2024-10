UPSC CSE 2023 Reserve List Released, 120 Candidates Recommended For Civil Services

UPSC CSE 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a reserve list for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2023, following a request from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). This additional list, available on upsc.gov.in, includes 120 candidates-comprising 88 from the general category, 5 EWS, 23 OBC, 3 SC, and 1 recommended to fill remaining vacancies in various central services.

Of the candidates listed, the UPSC has marked 30 as provisional, with the DoPT set to reach out directly to those recommended.

The primary results for UPSC CSE 2023 were announced on April 16, 2024, when 1,016 candidates were selected for positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central posts. This reserve list ranks candidates in merit order following the last recommended candidate in April across respective categories.

UPSC CSE 2023: Reserve List