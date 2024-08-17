UPSC Inviting Applications For Joint Secretary, Director And Deputy Secretary Level Officers, Check Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level Officers in different ministries/ departments. The applications are invited by candidates on contractual basis for a period of three years extendable upto five years depending on the performance of candidates. The last date for filling the application form is September 17, 2024.

Joint Secretary (Emerging Technologies), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Candidates having a postgraduate degree in Technology, Management, Public Policy, Development Studies, Economics, Liberal Arts, Law from a recognised university/Institute are eligible to apply.

Applicants must have a 15 years of work experience in the field of Technology, with knowledge and experience of having worked in the field of New and Emerging Technology, and public policy with at least 10 years in a leadership role.

Applicants shortlisted for the role will be responsible for the following jobs:

Policy research, policy research, analyze issues, strategy development, stakeholder engagement, procurement toolkit, capacity building and content creation, documentation collaboration and teamwork.

Joint Secretary (Semiconductors and Electronics), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology)

Candidates having a BE/ BTech in Electronics and Communication/Electronics/ Electrical/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering or Materials Science from a recognised university/institute are eligible to apply.

Applicants having a 15 years experience in a leadership role in the field of semiconductors and electronics/technology/ public policy in Government/Public / Private sector organisations are desirable for the post.

The candidate selected for the post will be responsible for various job roles including overseeing various aspects of the electronics industry, including policy formulation, implementation and promoting the growth of electronics manufacturing in India, leading key initiatives of the government of India in the Electronics manufacturing sector among others.

Joint Secretary (Environment Policy and Environment Law), Ministry of Environment, Forest And Climate Change

Candidates having a MSc in Environmental Science from a recognised university/institute, can apply for the post. Applicants must have 15 years of post qualification experience in dealing with Environment Policy and Environmental law in Government/private organisations/institutions.

Applicants having a PhD in Environmental Sciences from recognised university/ institute are desirable for the post.

Similar posts of Joint Secretary are also vacant in the following departments:

Digital Economy, Fin Tech and Cyber Security in Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance

Joint Secretary (Investment), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance

Joint Secretary (Policy and Plan), NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs

Joint Secretary (Shipping), Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Joint Secretary (Science and Technology), Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Joint Secretary (Economic/Commercial/Industrial), Ministry of Steel

Joint Secretary (Renewable Energy), Ministry of New And Renewable Energy

Director and Deputy Director

Vacancies are also invited for the post of Director and Deputy Director in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and pay for the same.

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Joint Secretary level post are 40 and 55 years respectively and the gross salary would be around Rs 2,70,000 including Dearness Allowance, Transport Allowance and House Rent Allowance in present level.

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45 years respectively and the pay will be fixed at a gross salary of Rs 2,32,000. The minimum and maximum age limit for the Deputy Secretary level post are 32 and 40 years respectively and the pay will be approximate gross salary around Rs 1,52,000.