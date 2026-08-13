UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Final Result Out: 350 Candidates Recommended

UPSC CAPF 2025 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2025 final results for Assistant Commandants (AC). A total of 350 candidates have qualified for recruitment. The commission has published the list of recommended candidates at upsc.gov.in. The result of one candidate has been withheld, the official document stated.

According to the official document, these candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The government had announced a total of 432 vacancies across different services.

Top Scorer Secures 120 Out Of 150 In Interview Round

Sheershoo Deb secured the top position with a score of 345. Deb scored 120 out of 150 marks in the interview round. The top ranker scored 225 marks in the written exam. Aryan Sheoran secured the second position with 339 marks out of 600. Sheoran scored 229 marks in the written examination, and 110 marks in the Personality Test.

CAPF Merit List 2025: Top 10 Candidates

As per the official result announcement, the following candidates have secured the top 10 ranks:

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The candidature of 126 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, the commission stated.