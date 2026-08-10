UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Steps To Download And Instructions

The Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 soon. The admit card is typically released one or two weeks before the examination. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam can download it from the official website once released. The UPSC Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 2026, in offline mode. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card at exam centre. Entry will not be permitted without it.

How to Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Find the "Admit Card" option under the "What's New" section or in the "Examinations" menu.

Click on "Download e-Admit Card for UPSC Examination."

Enter the required login details.

Complete the security captcha verification.

Click on "Submit."

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for exam day.

Details Mentioned on the UPSC CSE Admit Card

The following are the important details mentioned on the hall ticket.

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Registration ID

Photograph and Signature

Date of Birth

Category

Examination Date and Session

Reporting Time

Examination Centre Details

Important Exam Day Instructions

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions For the Exam Day

Candidates must follow the important guidelines mentioned on the admit card. The following are some key instructions:

Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators are not allowed at exam hall.

Candidates must carry an ID proof along with the admit card.

They should follow the invigilator's instructions.

The UPSC CSE mains exam includes nine descriptive papers with a total of 1750 marks, followed by a Personality Test of 275 marks.