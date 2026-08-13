National Scholarship For Post-Graduate Studies: Eligibility, Benefits, How To Apply

National Scholarship: The National Scholarship for Post-Graduate Studies (NSPG), established by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society to pursue postgraduate studies in India, as per official information. The scholarship is available only for students who are pursuing recognised Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, the official document stated.

According to the University Grants Commission's official website, students who are admitted in the first year of a Postgraduate degree programme through regular or full time mode in an eligible university, college, or institution are eligible to apply. Interested students must note that in case of integrated programmes, the scholarship will be given for the PG component only.

Who Is Eligible To Apply?

Check below the eligibility requirements as prescribed by the ministry:

Applicants must be pursuing a first postgraduate degree

Applicants must be enrolled in the first year of postgraduate programme

Candidates must be under 30 years old

Applicant must be enrolled in a full-time programme

Applicant must be pursuing a recognised postgraduate degree programme

It is important to note that applicants who have already completed a postgraduate degree are not eligible to apply.

Benefits: Financial Assistance

Under the scheme, eligible applicants will be given a scholarship of Rs 15,000 per month for 10 months in a year.

How To Apply

Follow the steps given below to register and apply for the scholarship scheme.

Visit the official portal, scholarships.gov.in. Enter your mobile number, and verify with OTP. After successful verification, continue with the e-KYC process (as applicable). UIDAI AadhaarFaceRD services will be invoked for face authentication. Ensure AadhaarFaceRD services are pre-installed on your device. Once completed, your reference number will be generated and the same will be sent to your registered phone number. Now, visit the applicant login page of the national scholarships portal; and enter your One Time Registration (OTR) number and password. Go to the "Application Form", fill in the details, and upload the documents. Click on "Final Submit" to submit the application.

Students can track their payment status from the "Know Your Payment" tab in the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal either by indicating their Aadhaar Number, Bank Account number or NSP application ID.

Documents Required

As per official information, interested and eligible candidates must submit the following documents:

Attested copies of mark sheets and certificates from class 9 onwards

Attested copy of the provisional or final admission letter to the PG course

Proof of identity (Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving License)

Bank details

Two recent passport-sized photographs

Candidates must note that the online applications will be verified at two levels, that is, by the institute where the student is studying and thereafter by the concerned State Higher Education Department or any other agency or official nominated by the state as the State Nodal Agency.