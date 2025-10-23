NMMS 2025-26: Registrations On For National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme

The State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) have released the application forms for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) for various states. Eligible candidates can visit the official website to register for the same. They will be required to submit required documents and application fees to complete the registration process.

The NMMSS is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - a one stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in Class 7 examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship. There is a relaxation of 5 per cent for SC/ST students.

Under the scholarship scheme, meritorious students of economically weaker sections will be awarded Rs 12,000 per annum. The scholarships are offered to prevent drop out of students in class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage.

One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class 9 every year and their continuation / renewal in classes 10 to 12 for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools. These scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.