Centre Promotes Merit Scholarships For EWS Students In UP, North Eastern States

Merit Scholarships For EWS Students: The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has launched an awareness drive in Uttar Pradesh and across all North-Eastern states to promote the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS).

The scheme aims to promote equity in education, reduce dropouts at the Class 8 level, and encourage meritorious students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to continue their studies up to the secondary stage through financial assistance.

Under NMMSS, one lakh fresh scholarships are awarded every year to eligible Class 9 students selected through State/UT-level examinations. The scholarship provides Rs 12,000 per annum (Rs 1,000 per month) to students studying in government, government-aided, and local body schools.

The Central Sector Scheme, launched in 2008 with the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, saw the scholarship amount enhanced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per annum with effect from April 1, 2017. The Cabinet has approved the continuation of the scheme from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, with a total allocation of Rs 1,827 crore.

Eligibility Criteria

Students are eligible for the scholarship if:

Parental income from all sources does not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh per annum

They secure at least 55% marks in Class 7 (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students)

They are studying as regular students in government, government-aided, or local body schools

Students of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), residential schools, and private schools are not eligible.

Reservation norms are applicable as per State Government rules.

Selection Of Fresh Awardees

Each State/UT conducts its own examination at the Class 8 level. Students must qualify both:

Mental Ability Test (MAT)

Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

A minimum of 40% aggregate marks in both tests is required (32% for SC/ST students).

Renewal Of Scholarship

For renewal:

Students must secure 60% marks in Class 10 (55% for SC/ST students)

Promotion from Class 9 to 10 and from Class 11 to 12 must be cleared in the first attempt

The scholarship is available for a maximum period of four years, from Class 9 to Class 12.

Disbursement Of Scholarship

The scheme has been fully onboarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) since 2018-19. Eligible students must apply through the portal, with applications verified by State/UT authorities and sanctioned by the Ministry.

Funds are released through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into students' bank accounts via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), with State Bank of India (SBI) as the implementing bank. Students may hold accounts in SBI or any scheduled bank with core banking facilities.

Scholarships are discontinued if renewal applications are not submitted on NSP within the stipulated timeline. Students can avail only one Central Government scholarship scheme at a time.

Examination Details

The SAT consists of 90 multiple-choice questions from Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics (Classes 7 and 8 syllabus)

Both SAT and MAT are of 90 minutes duration

Students with disabilities are provided additional time, as applicable

General Conditions

An awardee must:

Pursue studies on a full-time basis

Maintain good conduct certified by the Head of the Institution

Attend classes regularly with proper leave approval

Study only in approved courses within India

No scholarship is admissible for studies abroad.

No arrears claims will be entertained after the prescribed period of the academic session.

If a student leaves the course within one month of admission, no scholarship will be paid.

In cases of inability to appear in annual examinations due to serious illness, students must submit a medical certificate-issued by a registered medical specialist-through the Head of the Institution within three months.