UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Civil Services Hall Ticket Here

UPSC Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the civil services mains exam. The hall ticket is available on the official UPSC website. Candidates can download their hall ticket with their registered login details. Those who qualified prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. The Mains exam will begin on 21 August 2026. The admit card is an important document, as entry will not be permitted without it.

How to Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for "e-Admit Card: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026."

Open "Click Here" link.

Click on the login option.

Enter the required details.

Click on submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the exam.

Direct Link Here

UPSC Mains Exam Date 2026

The UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 will be conducted from August 21 to August 30 as per official schedule. The exam will be held in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The first paper is the Essay which will be conducted on August 21. General Studies papers will follow on August 22 and 23, while the Indian Language, English and Optional Subject papers are scheduled for August 29 and 30.

Details To Check On UPSC Mains Hall Ticket

The following are the details that candidates should check on the admit card:

Name

Roll number

Registration details

Photograph

Signature

Exam centre

Exam date and timing

If candidates find any error or mismatch, they should report it to the commission