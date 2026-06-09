UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: How Long Did Candidates Wait In The Last 5 Years?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 results soon. Once the results are released, candidates can check and download them from the official UPSC website.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 exam was held on May 24 for 933 vacancies in different civil services. Around 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across the country.

Looking at the result dates from previous years, UPSC usually declares the Prelims results within two to three weeks after the exam. In 2025, the result was announced 17 days after the exam, while in 2024 and 2023 it was declared after 15 days. The longest wait in the last five years was 19 days in 2021. Based on this trend, the 2026 Prelims result is likely to be announced in the second week of June.

Many candidates found this year's General Studies (GS) Paper I more difficult than last year's paper. It was considered lengthy and covered a wide range of subjects. History, Art and Culture had the highest number of questions at 20, followed by Economy with 19 and Science and Technology with 18. Geography had 13 questions, while Environment, Polity and Governance, and other topics also had a significant presence.

The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) included a few unusual questions and some changes in the question pattern. However, candidates who were well prepared generally found the paper manageable.

This year, UPSC also added three new examination centres in Kanpur, Meerut and Bhubaneswar, increasing the total number of Prelims centres from 80 to 83. Nearly 23,000 candidates chose these new centres, helping reduce pressure on existing exam venues.

Candidates should regularly check the official UPSC website for updates on the result announcement.