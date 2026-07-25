Foreign Funding Linked To Cockroach Janta Party Protests? What Centre Said

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that it has no information or anything to share on the alleged foreign funding link and participation to the current protests over NEET paper leak in New Delhi and other parts of the country.

Follow LIVE Updates on protests

Responding to a question on foreign funding and involvement in the ongoing protests in the capital during press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "I have no information to share on this matter."

The protest led by satirical political group, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), began on June 6 with the party founder Abhijeet Dipke returning to the country from the US. The protest gained wider attention and momentum after climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk joined with an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, which ended on July 23.

The core demand of the protests has been resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks.

"If the government wants a solution to the protest, it is only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," Dipke, the 30-year-old leader, said on Friday.

Wangchuk broke his fast after the Centre gave him three written assurance - no case against protesters, a detailed discussion in Parliament on examination reforms and paper leaks and considering compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak.

"Pakistani Propaganda": Centre On PM's Fake AI Video

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday evening fact-checked AI-generated videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing him threatening students participating in CJP-led protests and warning them of dire consequences.

"This is an 'AI-generated deepfake video' shared to mislead the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did NOT make any such statement," the fact-check read.

According to the centre, Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating the fake video.

A doctored video of Union Minister Piyush Goyal threatening protesters is also going viral. The video is "fake and AI-generated," PIB noted.

Goyal also warned people to not fall for the fake video and rely on verified and authentic sources for information. In a post on X, he wrote: "My remarks to the media outside Parliament have been maliciously doctored using AI to create and circulate a deepfake video in an attempt to spread misinformation."

The PIB has urged people to report any misleading or manipulated content on +91 87997 11259 or via email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.