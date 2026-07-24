LPG Tanker With 28 Indian Crew Members Attacked In Iranian Waters, All Safe

An LPG tanker which had 28 Indian crew members on board was attacked in Iranian waters on Friday as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. However, the Indian Embassy in Iran confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe and that they have been in close contact with relevant authorities.

The Embassy of India in Tehran confirmed in a post on X that the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker called DISHA was attacked earlier in the day today.

In a post on X, the Embassy wrote, "The Embassy of India in Tehran is aware that the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA came under attack in Iranian territorial waters earlier today. The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe."

The mission said that it continues to monitor the situation closely and that it remains in touch with the concerned authorities.