Russia Says In Touch With India Over Ukraine Deaths, But Strikes To Continue

The Kremlin has defended the missile strike on a cargo ship in the Black Sea that killed four Indian seafarers, saying Russian forces will continue targeting vessels it believes are carrying military supplies for Ukraine.

The comments came a day after India lodged a strong diplomatic protest with Moscow over the attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel MV Golden Leo, which was hit while leaving Ukraine's port of Odesa on Sunday.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the ship was struck by three Russian cruise missiles, killing 10 crew members, four Indians and six Syrians.

Kremlin Says Military Action Will Continue

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained in contact with India over the deaths but made it clear that its military campaign would not change.

"We continue our contacts with our Indian partners, we clarify our position, and most importantly, our armed forces are striking and will continue to strike those vessels that are involved in transporting ammunition, weapons, and so on for the purposes of the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.

India Summons Russian Envoy

The deaths prompted a sharp response from New Delhi, which summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to register a formal protest. It is the first known instance of Indian seafarers being killed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India conveyed its "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation" of the strike, calling it a direct threat to international maritime trade.

The ministry said the attack on the commercial vessel "resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasising that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce".

It added, "The Russian Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided."

Five Indians Were On Board

The MV Golden Leo had 17 crew members, including five Indians, when it was struck off Ukraine's coast. According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the attack killed 10 people in total, four Indians and six Syrians.

India said one Indian crew member survived but remains in critical condition in hospital.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring developments and providing all possible assistance to those affected.

India Calls Attack 'Deplorable'

Without directly naming Russia, India strongly condemned the strike and reiterated that commercial vessels and civilian crews must never become targets during conflict.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the dead Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," the ministry said.

It further added, "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."

The incident came amid escalating hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

