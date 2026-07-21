"Unacceptable": India Protests Deaths Of 4 Indian Sailors In Russian Attack Near Ukraine

India has summoned the Russian ambassador to New Delhi after four Indian crew members were killed in an attack on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine, in the first instance of the death of Indian seafarers in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The foreign ministry summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to lodge a strong protest against the Russian attacks on the civilian vessel -- MV Golden Leo -- while it was navigating Ukraine's maritime corridor on Sunday.

Later, in a statement, the Foreign Ministry said New Delhi has conveyed India's "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation" of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on Sunday, which "resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasizing that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce."

"The Russian Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided," the statement added.

There were five Indians among 17 crew members when it came under Russian attack, prompting strong condemnation from India and fresh demands to protect commercial shipping during conflicts. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, a total of 10 seafarers were killed in the attack, including four Indians and six Syrians.

India Condemns The Attack

India has condemned the attack and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members is "deplorable and should be avoided".

"On the evening of July 19, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals," the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition," it said.

The Foreign Ministry said the Indian mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the dead Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," it said in a statement.

Without directly naming Russia, the India said, "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."

The incident came amid escalating hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.