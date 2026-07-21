"We're Trapped, Send Help": Woman, 2 Daughters Die In Fire At Delhi Home

"Please send help quickly" - these were probably the last words of a woman who died inside her burning home along with her two daughters on Tuesday morning. A massive fire broke out on the top floor of a building in Delhi's Lodhi Colony, in which three members of a family were burnt alive.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call on Tuesday morning, at 10:21 about fire at a house opposite Chawla Sweets in BK Dutt Colony in Lodhi Colony. In a trembling voice, a woman on the other side of the phone said: "There is a fire in the house... we are trapped inside... please send help quickly."

Moments later, her voice faded and the call was disconnected.

Following the call, the police and fire department swung into action. A team of police personnel along with two fire tenders rushed to the spot. Three ambulances were also dispatched to the location.

By the time rescue operations began, the fire had consumed the house. Thick plumes of smoke were billowing from the top floor, causing panic among the residents.

Firefighters broke the lock and entered the house. Inside, they found three charred bodies. The victims have been identified as a 45-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 7 and 13.

According to the investigators, the fire spread and engulfed the house rapidly, leaving no room for the victims to escape to safety.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in some time. The police and a forensic team are collecting evidence. Meanwhile, the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

The exact cause of the fire is uncertain. The police suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire, but an investigation is underway.