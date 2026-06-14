UPSC Prelims 2026 Result Date Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination results soon on its official portal, upsc.gov.in. The commission conducted the UPSC Prelims 2026 on May 24. This year, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates have appeared in the preliminary examination for the 933 vacancies in Civil Services and 80 posts in Indian Forest Service (IFoS). The commission had received a total of 8,19,372 applications, as per official record.

For the first time, the commission released the UPSC Prelims provisional answer key soon after the exam, on May 28. With around five lakh candidates awaiting the result announcement, an analysis of the past few years' result announcement dates has indicated a trend towards the result declaration after 15 to 17 days of the preliminary exam. Last year, the Prelims result PDF was released on June 11, for the exam conducted on May 25.

READ MORE | UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected This Week? Here's What We Know From Past 5 Years' Trend

Candidates can check the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 result on the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. The Prelims result PDF will display the name and roll numbers of the candidates who clear the Prelims cutoff 2026, and qualify for the next rounds.

Candidates must also note that the marks, cutoff, and final answer key PDF will be uploaded on the commission's official website only after the entire process of the CSE 2026 concludes.

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