UPSC Prelims Result Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the UPSC Prelims Result 2026 by June 15 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Preliminary exam can check their qualifying status through the result PDF once it is released.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most competitive exams in India. The exam was conducted on May 24 across the country. It was held in offline mode using OMR sheets and took place in two shifts. General Studies Paper I was conducted in the morning session, while the CSAT Paper II was held in the afternoon.

This year, around 8.19 lakh candidates registered for the examination against approximately 933 vacancies. The exam was conducted at 2,072 centres spread across 83 cities. According to available data, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, accounting for around 67 percent attendance.

How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2026?

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 link.

Open the result PDF.

Search for the application number or roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates whose numbers appear in the result PDF will qualify for the Civil Services Main Examination.

Also Read: UPSC Extends Defence Entrance Exam Registration Deadline Till June 11

What After UPSC Prelims 2026 Result?

After the declaration of the UPSC Prelims Result 2026, qualified candidates will be required to complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF) process for the Main Examination. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest announcements regarding result declaration, DAF submission, and further examination schedules.

A major change was introduced this year when UPSC released the provisional answer key on May 28, just four days after the examination. Previously, answer keys were generally released only after the final results of the examination cycle. The provisional key also indicated that one question out of the total 100 questions had been dropped.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here