UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026 Released; Check PDF Link

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their qualifying status by downloading the result PDF from upsc.gov.in. The result contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process, the Personality Test (Interview).

According to the commission, 1,341 candidates have qualified in the written examination and will now be required to complete further formalities before appearing for the interview. UPSC will announce the Personality Test schedule separately.

Click here: UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026

How To Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result PDF:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'Written Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026' link available on the homepage.

The result PDF will open on the screen.

Search your roll number using the search option.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

What Happens Next?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview), the final stage of the Engineering Services Examination selection process. According to UPSC, the interview schedule will be announced separately on its official website.

Shortlisted candidates should keep all necessary documents ready and monitor the Commission's website for further instructions regarding the interview, document verification and e-summon letters. UPSC has also asked candidates to ensure that their contact details remain updated to receive important communication related to the recruitment process.