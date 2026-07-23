UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Download Steps

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam on July 19, 2026, can now download the answer key from the official UPSC website.

The provisional answer key has been released for all question paper booklet series, allowing candidates to compare their responses and estimate their likely scores.

How to Download UPSC CAPF 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Visit the official UPSC website.

Click on the Examinations tab and select Answer Keys.

Open the link for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026 - Provisional Answer Key.

Download the PDF for your question paper booklet series (A, B, C or D).

Compare your answers with the official key to calculate your expected marks.

Save the PDF for future reference.

UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Details

The written examination was conducted on July 19, 2026, at exam centres across the country. It was held in two shifts.

Paper I (General Ability and Intelligence): 10 am to 12 noon

10 am to 12 noon Paper II (General Studies, Essay and Comprehension): 2 pm to 5 pm

The recruitment drive aims to fill 349 Assistant Commandant vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces.

What Is the UPSC CAPF Examination?

The UPSC CAPF examination is held to recruit Assistant Commandants, who are Group A Gazetted Officers, in India's Central Armed Police Forces.

Candidates selected through this examination are appointed to the following forces:

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Apart from the written examination, candidates also have to clear the Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test, medical examination and interview before the final selection. The recruitment process is designed to assess a candidate's knowledge, leadership skills and physical fitness for officer-level positions in the CAPFs.