UPSC CAPF 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online For Assistant Commandant Posts

The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026 posts. Candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC to apply.

A total of 349 posts, including 106 for the Central Reserve Police Force, 108 for the Border Security Force, 70 for the Central Industrial Security Force, 53 for the Sashastra Seema Bal, and 12 for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been issued by the Union Public Service Commission.

The application window, which opened on February 12, will close on March 12, 2026. The exam will be tentatively held on July 19.

The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum is 25 years (born not earlier than August 2, 2001, and not later than August 1, 2006). Further age relaxation will be allowed as per rules.

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree from any recognized university

Physical eligibility

Exam Fee:

Rs 200 for General and Other Backward Classes, and nil for females and other categories. The payment mode will be online.

Physical Test Eligibility:

Male: Height should be 165 cm, and chest measurements should be between 81 and 86 cm. The 100-meter race must be completed in 16 seconds and the 800-meter race in 3 minutes 45 seconds. Long jump: 3.5 meters (3 chances), and shot put (7.5 kilograms): 4.5 meters.

Female: Height should be 157 cm. The 100-meter race must be completed in 18 seconds and the 800-meter race in 4 minutes 45 seconds. Long jump: 3 meters (3 chances).

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the UPSC CAPF Exam 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026" notification link.

Step 3: Carefully read all the instructions and details provided.

Step 4: Select "Apply Online" and complete the registration process.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download or save the confirmation page for future reference.