UPSC Combined Medical Services Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On August 2, Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 admit card on its official website, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the written examination can now download their hall tickets using their Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth. The UPSC CMS written examination is scheduled to be held on August 2, 2026, for recruitment to 1,358 Medical Officer posts across various departments. Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card and carry it along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Direct Link: UPSC CMS 2026 Admit Card

How To Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit card:

Visit the official UPSC online portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the Combined Medical Services Examination 2026 admit card link.

Log in using your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to access the hall ticket.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates must carry the printed admit card along with a valid original photo ID to the examination centre. Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, notes, and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

UPSC CMS 2026 Exam Date and Schedule

The UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in two sessions. Paper I (General Medicine and Paediatrics) will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while Paper II, covering Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine, will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates must report to the examination centre well before the reporting time and avoid carrying prohibited electronic devices or study materials inside the examination hall.