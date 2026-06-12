UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected This Week? Here's What We Know From Past 5 Years' Trend

UPSC Prelims Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination results soon on its official portal, upsc.gov.in. The Prelims 2026 was conducted on May 24. For the first time, the commission released the UPSC Prelims provisional answer key soon after the exam, on May 28. An analysis of the past few years' result announcement dates has indicated a trend towards the result declaration after 15 to 17 days.

This year, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared in the UPSC Prelims exam for the 933 vacancies in Civil Services and 80 posts in Indian Forest Service (IFoS). The commission had received a total of 8,19,372 applications, as per official record.

UPSC Prelims Result: Past 5 Years' Trend

Last year, the preliminary result was declared after 17 days. In the year 2024, the comission announced the UPSC Prelims result after a 14 to 15 days' gap.

2025: Result was declared on June 11, for the exam conducted on May 25

2024: Result was released on July 1, for the preliminary exam conducted on June 16

2023: Result was declared on June 12, for the exam conducted on May 28

2022: Result was declared on June 22, for the exam conducted on June 5

2021: Result was released on October 29, for the preliminary exam conducted on October 10

In the result declaration notice, the Union Public Service Commission will announce the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

Cutoff, Final Answer Key When?

Candidates must also note that the marks, cutoff marks and final answer key PDF will be uploaded on the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in, only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination 2026 concludes.

The Prelims result PDF will display the name and roll numbers of the candidates who clear the Prelims cutoff 2026, and qualify for the next rounds.