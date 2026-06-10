UPSC Extends Defence Entrance Exam Registration Deadline Till June 11; Apply Here

UPSC CDS 2, NDA 2 Registration 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2026 and National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can now submit their applications through the official portal, upsconline.nic.in.

The extension comes as a relief for aspirants preparing for the two prestigious defence entrance examinations. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute to complete the registration process to avoid possible technical issues or heavy traffic on the website.

UPSC CDS 2, NDA 2 Registration 2026: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, UPSC Online Portal.

Step 2: Click on the link for CDS 2 Examination 2026 or NDA & NA Examination 2 2026.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Step 4: Log in and fill out the application form carefully.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The written examinations for both CDS 2 and NDA 2 are scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on September 13, 2026. The NDA 2 examination will be held at 86 centres across the country, while CDS 2 will be conducted at 84 centres.

UPSC CDS 2, NDA 2 Registration 2026: Important Instructions

UPSC has clarified that candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications once submitted. No correction, alteration or modification in any field of the application form will be permitted after final submission.

Applicants have also been advised to use their Aadhaar card as the identity document to facilitate seamless verification and authentication of personal details.

Application Fee

For the CDS 2 examination, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories are exempted from paying the fee.

For the NDA 2 examination, the application fee is Rs 100.

Vacancy Details

Through the recruitment drive, UPSC aims to fill a total of 845 vacancies. Of these, 451 vacancies are available under CDS 2, while 394 vacancies are for NDA 2.

UPSC CDS 2 Selection Process

The CDS 2 selection process consists of a written examination followed by an interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

For admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, candidates will have to appear for three papers:

English - 100 marks

General Knowledge - 100 marks

Elementary Mathematics - 100 marks

Each paper will be of two hours' duration.

For admission to the Officers' Training Academy (OTA), candidates will be required to take only two papers:

English - 100 marks

General Knowledge - 100 marks

The question papers will consist of objective-type questions. The General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics papers will be set bilingually in Hindi and English. Candidates are not permitted to use calculators during the examination.

UPSC NDA 2 Selection Process

The NDA 2 examination comprises a written test followed by the SSB Interview.

The written examination will consist of:

Subject Duration Marks Mathematics 2.5 Hours 300 General Ability Test (GAT) 2.5 Hours 600

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the SSB Interview, which carries 900 marks.

The question papers will contain objective-type questions only. Candidates are required to write the examination in their own hand, and the use of calculators is strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

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