NDA 2 2026 Registration Underway: Here's How To Apply Online Before Deadline

UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) 2, 2026. Students who dream of joining the Indian Armed Forces can now submit their application forms online through the official UPSC website. The last date to submit applications is June 9, 2026. The NDA 2 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026, across various exam centres in the country.

Direct Registration Link

How to Apply for NDA 2 2026?

Visit the official UPSC website.

Click on the NDA 2 2026 registration link available on the homepage.

Complete account creation using mobile number and email ID.

Login using the generated credentials.

Fill in personal, educational, and communication details.

Upload required documents and photographs.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NDA 2 Application Fee 2026

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 while submitting the form online. However, SC, ST, female candidates, and wards of JCOs, NCOs, and ORs are exempted from paying the registration fee. The fee payment can be completed using Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking facilities.

Students should keep their documents, photograph, signature, mobile number, and email ID ready before starting the registration process.

UPSC has also activated helpdesk support for candidates facing issues during the registration process. Students can contact the UPSC helpdesk through phone numbers 1124041001 or 01140303444. Queries can also be sent through email at upscsoap@nic.in during working days between 10 am and 5 pm till June 9.