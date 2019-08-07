UPSC NDA 2019 Registration Process Begins Today

UPSC NDA 2019 registration process can be completed at upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (II) 2019 and the registration process will begin from August 7. Online registration for admission to the courses will be open till September 3, 2019. Candidates with 10+2 qualification are eligible to apply. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in. A total of 415 seats are open for intake; 370 for National Defence Academy and 45 for Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme).

The online applications can be withdrawn from September 10, 2019 to September 17, 2019 till 6:00 PM.

The Commission had introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the examination.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in also. Instructions for filling up the online application form have been given in the detailed instructions which are available on the official website.

An examination will be conducted by the Commission on November 17, 2019 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 144th Course, and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2020.

Admission to the courses is done on the basis of the results of the written examination that is conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board. Candidates who qualify the written exam of the Commission are eligible to appear for the personality test.

