NDA & Naval Academy Exam: Registration Begins Next Week

Online applications for NDA & NA (II) exam can be submitted at upsconline.nic.in.

National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy exam will be held on November 17. Online registration for the same will begin on August 7. Candidates who wish to take the exam which is conducted twice a year for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA and the Indian Naval Academy course can submit their applications till September 9. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce the exam details and release an official notification on August 7. Online applications can be submitted at upsconline.nic.in.

The first NDA exam of this year was notified in January and as of now the exam results have been announced. In the last exam a total of 392 vacancies were notified by the UPSC, 50 of which were for the Naval Academy through the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme.

Admission to the courses is done on the basis of the results of the written examination that is conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board. Candidates who qualify the written exam of the Commission are eligible to appear for the personality test.

Started recently, UPSC has allowed candidates to withdraw their application in case they do not wish to appear for the exam. The withdrawal facility will open after the application process gets completed.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.