UPSC To Announce NDA Exam Details Next Month

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details of the second edition of this year's National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA), next month. Candidates can apply for the exam till September 9. Applications can be submitted at the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The written exam will be held on 17 November (Sunday). The last exam was notified in January and as of now the result of the written exam has been declared.

Soon after completing the online registration process, UPSC will allow the candidates one-time-chance to withdraw their applications if they do not wish to take the exam. The application withdrawal facility details will be intimated to candidates along with the exam notification.

Admit cards for the written exam will be released three weeks before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can download the same from upsconline.nic.in.

This NDA & NA (II) exam will be held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 144th Course and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course. In the last a total of 392 vacancies were notified by the UPSC, 50 of which were for the Naval Academy through the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme.

Admission to the courses will be made on the results of the written examination to be conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

