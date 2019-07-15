UPSC Prelims Result With Names Released. Check Here

UPSC Prelims result 2019 with names is available at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC, India's premier government recruiting agency mandated to conduct hiring process for Group A and Group B positions, has released the list of the candidates (with names) who have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam which is scheduled to be held September 20. The Commission had released the UPSC Prelims results on Friday for the Civil Services Preliminary examination held on June 2, 2019.

UPSC Prelims result 2019: Check names of Mains qualified candidates here

UPSC Prelims result 2019: Names of Mains qualified candidates here

According to the Commission, the candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Main examination should again register on the official website from August 1. This facility will remain open till August 16.

"All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 to be held from Friday, the 20/09/2019," a UPSC Prelims result statement said.

Important instructions for filling up the form and its submission will also be available on the website.

The admit card for UPSC Main along with the time table of the examination will be uploaded on the Commission's Website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the examination.

"Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2019 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result," the UPSC Prelims result statement said.

The civil services exam is conducted annually in three phases -- prelims, mains and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

