102 From Jamia Millia Civil Services Academy Clear UPSC Prelims

Jamia's RCA provides regular classes, tests, mock Interviews, library and hostel facilities.

Out of about 200 students who took the Prelims of Civil Services exams, 102 have cleared it as per the results declared by the UPSC. The success ratio of RCA, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) applicants works out to over 50% as against success ratio of less than 3% achieved by all the applicants who took the civil service exams in 2019. The successful candidates come from all social groups and regions of the country.

These students have qualified to write Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019, scheduled to begin from September 20, 2019.

RCA,JMI will also impart free Residential coaching for Mains Exams and groom them for the Mains and personality test.

The Academy will also take about 30 new applicants of SC, ST, Minorities and women of all communities who have cleared the Prelims Exams for Free Residential Coaching.

The students can apply within a week's time to cccp@jmi.ac.in. The details of this can be accessed by interested applicants from www.jmi.ac.in.

Since its inception in 2010, RCA has produced around 200 Civil Servants i.e. IAS, IFS,IPS, IRS,IRTS, etc. through UPSC's examinations.

Besides, around 250 students were selected in Provincial Civil Services (as SDM and DSP) RBI (Grade B), Assistant Commandant (CAPF), IB, Assistant Commissioner (Provident Fund), Bank P.O. etc., according to a statement from the RCA, JMI.

