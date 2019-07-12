UPSC Prelims Result 2019 Announced. Check Here

UPSC Prelims result 2019 has been released at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Prelims results on the official website. The UPSC Prelims results have been released at upsc.gov.in. The results have been released for the Civil Services Preliminary (or Prelims as is famously known) examinations held on June 2, 2019. The roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) examination, 2019 are available online now. The UPSC Main examination is consisted of a written exam and interview. Last year, UPSC had released the Prelims results on July 15.

UPSC's final merit list after the entire Civil Services examination process will be decided on the basis of the marks obtained in the main exam and the interview.

Also, for those candidates who do not make it to the final recommendation list, the Commission will release their marks on public portals for employment opportunities.

The information may be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the main examination based on the UPSC Prelims results will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination.This year 896 vacancies have been notified by the UPSC in various cadres.

The UPSC will release the marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test will be uploaded on the Commission's website only after the entire process of the Civil Services examination, 2019 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result, according to the Commission.

Check your UPSC Prelims results from the document provided above.

All UPSC Prelims qualified candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I or DAF-I for the Civil Services Main examination, 2019, which will be available on the website of the Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from August 1, 2019 (Thursday) to August 16, 2019 (Friday) till 6:00 P.M.

Along with the UPSC CSE Prelims result, the Commission has also released the results of candidates who have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019, today.

Check UPSC Indian Forest Service Prelims examination result here:

UPSC Indian Forest Service Prelims examination result 2019

