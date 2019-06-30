UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result In July

Result of the Civil Services preliminary exam, held on June 2, is expected in the second week of July. Considering the result date of last exam, the Civil Services prelims result can be expected around mid-July. Last year the exam was held on June 3 and the result came on July 15. As per the data shared by the exam conducting body Union Public Services Commission (UPSC), close to 10 lakh candidates register for the Civil Services prelims exam every year.

UPSC will release the Civil Services prelims result on its portal at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims: 'Moderate Difficult Level,' Say Aspirants

The prelims is a screening test for the main exam, for which qualified candidates have to submit a detailed application form. The main exam will be a written test, unlike the prelims which is an objective type test. The final merit list will be decided on the basis of the marks obtained in the main exam and the interview. Also, for those candidates who do not make it to the final recommendation list, UPSC will release their marks on public portals for employment opportunities. The information may be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the main examination will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination.

This year 896 vacancies have been notified by the UPSC in various civil services.

Last year, Kanishak Kataria had topped the Civil Services exam. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh was the topper among female candidates.

